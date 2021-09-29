David Clyde Williams, 75 of Lancaster, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Friday, September 24, 2021. He was born in Fayetteville, NC to the late Rev. C.T. and Nellie Ruth (Hammond) Williams.
A graduate of E. E. Smith High School in Fayetteville, David was the first African American bus driver and Union President for Red Rose Transit, where he spent over 40 years of dedicated employment.
David was an avid Green Bay Packers, Boston Celtics and New York Yankees fan. He enjoyed playing all sports.
David was a wonderful father, he loved to cook and was an accomplished pastry chef, and he enjoyed dressing to the nines in a suit topped off with a stylish hat. David was very dedicated to his entire family. In the years from 1967 to 2020, he never missed a Williams Family Reunion. He served as the president of his family reunion organization for many years.
Surviving David are his son, Brian W. Williams, husband of Marjorie of Lancaster; daughter, Danyelle M. Williams of Harrisburg; son, Leon E. Williams of Lancaster, grandson; Andrew L. Bell of Harrisburg; six sisters: Emma, Vanessa, Diane, Gail, Denise, and Betty; and four brothers, Randy, Corey, Dennis, and Jasper. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by three brothers.
David's family will greet friends from 10 to11 AM, followed by the funeral service at 11 AM, with his sister, Pastor Vanessa Loyd officiating, on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 East King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Interment in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
Kindly consider a memorial contribution to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
