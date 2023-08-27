David Cary Hayward, age 96, a resident of Brethren Village in Lititz, PA, passed away August 15, 2023 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. He was born in Brockton, MA son of the late N. Cary and Charlotte Averill Hayward. Mr. Hayward was married to Jean Parker Hayward from 1950 until her death in 1991. He married Frances Crambert Hayward in 1994 and she survives him.
Surviving besides his wife are his brother Stan Hayward and wife Peggy of Medford, OR; his children Peggy Gray and husband Lewis of Granite Canon, WY, Douglas Hayward and wife Jane of Sebastian, FL, his stepdaughter Rebecca Crambert of Coopersburg, PA.
His grandchildren are Bryan Gray of Seward, NE, Kevin Gray and wife Claire of Norfolk, NE, Jonathan Hayward and wife Julie of Mansfield, MA, Daniel Hayward of Klamath Falls, OR, and Gregory Hayward of Washington state. His step grandchildren are Abigail Renz and husband Kyle of Coopersburg, PA, Albert Reiter, Adrianna Reiter and Alias Reiter all of Gordonville, PA. His great-grandchildren are James Gray and Oliver Renz. He is also survived by nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife Jean, his brother Douglas, his sister Carolyn Wallace and his stepdaughter Anna C. Klune.
Mr. Hayward was a Mayflower descendant of John Alden, a graduate of Phillips Exeter Academy, Maine Maritime Academy and Babson College. His memberships and interests were model trains, choral groups including Barber Shop Quartets on Cape Cod and the Wesley Singers. He enjoyed traveling to all 50 states and loved to read and study maps. The majority of his career was in the area of sales throughout the New England states and Washington DC and for the U.S. Postal Service on Cape Cod. After retirement from the postal service, he and his first wife moved to Naples, Fl.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, October 28th at First United Methodist Church, 29 E. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA. Visitation with the family will be at 10 am and the service will be at 11 am. Luncheon to follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions in Mr. Hayward's memory to Water Street Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603
