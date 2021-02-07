David C. Royer, 90, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Landis Homes from natural causes. He was born in Ephrata, the son of the late Aldus and Mable Royer. He lived a long and satisfying life and will truly be missed by all his family. He packed a lot of living into his 90 years.
Dave was a loving and caring father and husband for 52 years to the late Ruth Kline Royer who passed away in 2003. They were world travelers and loved to entertain and they never missed a party!
Dave was also a loving companion of the late Shirley Wiggins for a number of years.
He was a Corporal in the U. S. Marines during the Korean War. Dave was also a member of the Charles M. Howell masonic lodge and was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of Tall Cedars of Lebanon as well as the Lancaster Liederkranz. Dave graduated from Ephrata High School and was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church.
He retired from RCA where he was a Tool and Die maker for 37 years. Dave was an avid hunter and enjoyed family vacations and his RCA buddies. He loved watching his grandchildren play their sports especially his grandsons playing football.
Dave is survived by his three sons, Clifford W., husband of Barbara, William S., husband of Tiffany, and Eric C., husband of Tina, and one daughter, Laura J., wife of David Rugh. He is also survived by 1 granddaughter, Kim, and 7 grandsons, Greg, Jordan, Kevin, Josh, Nate, Dakota, and Gunnar, as well as 5 great-grandchildren, Gage, Zoey, Cooper, Berkeley, and Merrick. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by one sister, Mae Royer, and three half-brothers, Melvin, Elwood, and Gilbert.
There are no public services scheduled in compliance with current pandemic regulations. It is suggested that memorial contributions be made in Dave's name to Hospice of Lancaster. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
