David C. Meck, 71, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022. He was born in Lancaster and was the son of the late Virgil and V. Maxine (Webb) Meck. Dave was the husband of Cheryl E. (Hagens) Meck, with whom he shared 51 years of marriage.
Dave was a very talented artist and enjoyed photography, landscaping, and fishing. Dave co-founded Pop-It Graphics, Inc. along with his two sons until his retirement in 2020. Previously, he was the owner of Studio FX.
He is survived by his wife Cheryl, his two sons, Todd Meck, married to Karen, of Lancaster, and Tyler Meck, married to Michelle, of Lititz, and his two grandsons, Ryan and Kyle. Additionally, Dave is survived by his siblings, Steven Meck, married to Diane, of South Bend, IN, and Virginia, married to Gerald Frey, of Phoenixville.
At Dave's request, services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
