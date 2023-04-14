"The Real Deal" David C. Hubbs, 76, of New Providence, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at his home. Born in Parkertown, NJ, he was the son of the late Walter S., Jr. and Violet O. (Lefever) Hubbs. He was the companion of Sally Rhoads for many years.
David had been the owner and operator of the David C. Hubbs Trucking Co. for over 30 years. He was a member of the National Street Rod Assoc. and enjoyed deer and turkey hunting.
In addition to Sally, David is survived by his children: David A. Hubbs and Lisa, wife of William Morrison and grandchildren: Skylar, Alex, Zachary, Ainsley, Kiara and 5 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers, John and Robert Hubbs. He was preceded in death by brothers: Walter, Marvin, Richard and James Hubbs.
There will be a viewing at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. 227 West Fourth St., Quarryville, PA on Tuesday evening, April 18, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. Private interment will be in the New Providence Church of God Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Memories can be shared at:
A living tribute »