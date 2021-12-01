David C. Houseal, 75, of Maytown, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, November 26, 2021 with family by his side. He was born Thursday, November 29, 1945 to the late Charles Hoffman and Jane Elizabeth (McMullan) Houseal. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 49 years, Adele B. (Bleecher) Houseal.
David was an avid Flyers, Phillies, and Penn State fan. He was a member of the Marietta Legion, 466, the Mount Joy VFW, the East Donegal Parks Commission, and he was also president of the M.Y.O. for many years. In his spare time he enjoyed traveling to both Stone Harbor and OCMD. Most importantly he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his children: David Houseal and companion Brooke Erwin, Daniel Houseal and wife Stacey, and Timothy Houseal and wife Danielle; grandchildren, Shea Austin, and Hayden, Jacob, and Jackson Houseal; brother, Tom Houseal and wife Vicki; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 11 AM at the Mary Mother of the Church, 625 Union School Rd., Mount Joy, PA 17552. A time of visitation will be held from 10 AM until the start of the service. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family at the Maytown Cemetery, Maytown.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in his memory to the Maytown Fire Chief’s Office, 160 E. High St., Maytown, PA 17550.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 29 N. Gay St., Marietta, PA 17547.