David C. Hostetter, 91, died peacefully early Thursday morning, April 15, at the Fairmount Homes.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late David Charles and Elizabeth Rohrer (Shuman) Hostetter.
He was the husband of the late Norma J. (Metzler) Hostetter, with whom he shared 47 years of marriage until her death in 2001.
David was a retired dairy farmer and a member of the Blue Rock Mennonite Church. In his later years, he served as a volunteer at Christian Aid Ministries.
He was the last of his immediate family.
He is survived by three daughters: Rosene wife of Gerald Burkholder of Keenes, IL; Sylvia wife of Wilmer Weaver of Elverson; Sally wife of Myron Nolt of Peach Bottom; and one son, Duane of Mountville; 21 grandchildren and 66 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother Daniel Hostetter and two sisters: Mary Hostetter and Elizabeth Hostetter; and a stillborn infant brother; a daughter-in-law Rose (Doutrich) Hostetter; and a great-grandson, Winfred Campbell.
A funeral will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Blue Rock Mennonite Church with the Brethren David Wadel, Larry Witmer, David Martin, Gerald Shertzer, and Brian Campbell officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. A viewing will be held Tuesday at the church from 2-4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. Please omit Flowers. Arrangements are in the care of Groff-High Funeral Home in New Holland.
A living tribute »