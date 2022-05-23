David C. Fulton, Jr.

David Clair Fulton, Jr., 63, of Lancaster, passed away on May 20, 2022 at Newport Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of Susan A. (Jones) Fulton. Born in Apollo, PA, he was the son of the late David C. Fulton and Elizabeth Clawson.
In his younger years, he was employed installing windows and siding, although for the past 25 years was the proud proprietor of Hildy's Tavern in Lancaster.
In his spare time, he enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, riding motorcycles, NASCAR, visiting his property in the mountains and most of all spending time with his loving family.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by two children, Amanda and Charles Fulton; and by brothers, Donald and Michael Fulton. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by siblings, Susan Cauler and Thomas Fulton.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 3:00 PM. A visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the American Lung Association, 3001 Gettysburg Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097