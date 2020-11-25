David C. Dull, age 69 of Quarryville, passed away at the Ephrata Hospital on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was the husband of Linda J. Wagner Dull with whom he celebrated 48 years of marriage on March 25th. He was born in Quarryville, son of the late Rev. J. Richard Sr. & Helen Elizabeth Zander Dull. He was a member of the Wakefield Bible Church. In the past he owned and operated J. Richard Dull & Sons, Inc. until transferring to his son. He had also drove truck for Lester Prange for many years. He served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War. He graduated from Solanco High School class of 1968. He enjoyed singing, and most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Surviving besides his wife are 7 children: Shelah wife of Philip Bowers of Clayton, NC, Mark husband of Danita Hess Dull of Peach Bottom, Dena wife of Benjamin Boelter of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Michele wife of Samuel Knisely of Lewisburg, PA, Rachel wife of Benjamin Hoffman of Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA, Renae wife of Ryan Gulledge of Pensacola, FL, Carla wife of Joshua Tyson of Mechanicsburg, PA, 19 grandchildren: Ethan, Addy, Byron, Lucas, Janel, Wayne, Dylan, Jared, Taylor, Sophia, Darren, Joy, Kendra, Isiah, Janessa, Quinn, AJ, Gracie, Noah, 7 Siblings: Betty wife of Donald Gehron of Peach Bottom, Connie Wise of Mt. Laurel, NJ, Lynn wife of Larry Wagner of Quarryville, Edith wife of Bruce Weaver of Quarryville, Daniel husband of Debbie Scheid Dull of Mt. Vernon, KY, Deborah wife of Steven Spangler of Leola, Rebekah wife of Matthew Haas of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by a brother J. Richard Dull, Jr.
A memorial service will take place at a later date. There will be a private family burial in the Quarryville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wakefield Bible Church Missions Fund, 2310 Robert Fulton Hwy., Peach Bottom, PA 17563.