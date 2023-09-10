David C. Derstler, 93, of Lititz, and formerly of Manheim, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, September 7, 2023. Born in Marietta, he was the son of the late Howard N. and Florence K. Hershey Derstler. David was the loving husband of the late Joyce M. Shaub Derstler who died in April of 2020 following 66 years of marriage. David was a 1947 graduate of Manheim Central High School and served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army. For over 47 years David worked in the Production Department for the Fuller Company, Manheim. He was a faithful and active member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim; where he served on the church council, Sunday School Superintendent, teacher, and was involved in many church activities. David's interests included: flower and vegetable gardening, canning, attending the Lancaster Barnstormers games any time he could, and traveling and spending time at Rehoboth Beach, and the family cabin in Mifflin County.
Surviving is a son, Jeffrey, husband of Glenda Sue Derstler of Strasburg, a daughter, Denise Ratliff of Akron, a grandson, Christopher Ratliff, and a brother, Gordon Derstler of Lititz. Preceding him in death is a granddaughter, Alecia Ratliff, two brothers, and four sisters.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend David's Funeral Service from the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in David's memory to Compassus Hospice, 2101 Oregon Pike, Suite 301, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com