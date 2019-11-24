David Bush, Sr.

David Keith Bush, Sr., 81, of Mountville, PA, passed away on November 15, 2019. Born in Dunmore, PA, he was the son of late Raymond and Margaret (Lewis) Bush.
David was a Florist and owner of Flowers by Keith for over 27 years in Scranton, PA. David will be remembered for his passion for travel, camping, John Denver, and Penn State Football. He spent much of his time on family road trips listening to every John Denver album on repeat. He traveled to every state, except Hawaii. David's favorite place was at the beach with his wife and children, especially the white sand beaches of the Gulf coast.
David is survived by his son; David Bush II, husband of Corinne, of Elizabethtown. He is also survived by his grandchildren Christopher Jr., Sarah, Meredith and Andrew.
In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, June Anne (McAndrew) Bush, two sons Michael and Christopher, two sisters, Jeanne Guigley and Elizabeth (Lynn) Cognetti, brother, Raymond Bush, and half-brother Robert Bush.
To leave an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com