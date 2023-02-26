David "Bryan" Allman of Lancaster, PA, entered into peace and rest with Jesus on Tuesday, February 21st, 2023 in Lancaster, PA. He was 50 years old.
Bryan was the beloved son of Timothy B. Allman and Sharon (Conley) Allman and the cherished husband for 27 years of Mary (Chedester) Allman. Bryan leaves behind two children who adored him, Shara E. Allman and Joseph W. Allman. In addition, he is survived by his brother Timothy R. Allman, husband of Tammy (Mills), his sister Amy (Allman) Cornwell, wife of Michael, mother-in-law Sara Chedester, brother-in-law William Chedester, husband of Diana Arango, nieces Andrea, Victoria, and Alydia Allman and Olivia Chedester Arango, nephew Timothy R. Allman, Jr., great-niece Myla Capicola, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and friends. Bryan was preceded in death by his grandparents William and Rosemary Allman and Jack and Pat Conley and his father-in-law Alan Chedester.
Bryan was born in Clarksburg, WV and grew up in Good Hope farming and gardening in the hills of Harrison County with his father and grandfather. Upon graduating from South Harrison High School, Bryan studied agriculture at Virginia Tech and earned his bachelor's degree in Dairy Science. Following college, he raised cows and crops with his dad in WV for six years before moving to Lancaster County, PA.
He worked for Yippee Farms for 14 years, and for Meadow Lane Dairy for 8 years. Bryan loved working with cows and people. He was an excellent cowman, specializing in reproduction. He dedicated himself to his employers as if he was managing his own herd, always striving for improvement in herd health and milk production. He couldn't wait for spring harvest season, scheduling all his plans around his favorite activity - mowing rye. He could go back and forth across the fields for hours and days and never get tired of it.
When he wasn't working, he was planning his next big family meal - searching out recipes and how-to videos for grilling, smoking, or griddling. He also loved to bake sweets and share, and his specialty was infusing fruit into liquors to create all kinds of new flavors. Everything he made he shared generously with family and friends. In recent years, he spent free weekends with Mary traveling the country visiting family and camping. Bryan loved seeing his kids grow up into independent, hard-working adults, carrying on the family legacy.
Bryan was a member of Christ the King Community Church in Lancaster, PA. He lived by the mottos "If a little is good, more must be better" and "Go big or go home". His last words to his family were "Well Folks, it's time to wrap this up!" Bryan had plans and dreams that he didn't get to pursue, but he confidently looked forward to eternity with his Savior.
Family and friends celebrated Bryan's earthly and eternal life with a campfire, service, and fellowship. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing a donation in Bryan's memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601 www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, pancan.org
For online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com