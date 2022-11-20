David Bruce Roy November 2, 1931-November 11, 2022

David Bruce Roy, 91, of East Hempfield Township passed away peacefully on Veterans Day in his Homestead Village apartment. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of John and Clara Roy of Pittsburgh, PA, and his predeceased brothers, Don and Jack Roy.
Upon graduation from West View High School in 1950, Dave attended Princeton University and earned an A.B. in Economics. He joined the U.S. Army, and he attained the rank of Captain, Army Security Agency from 1954-1956. After his active duty in the Army, he served four years in the Reserves.
During his lifetime, Dave was a Marketing Manager, Vice President and Director of Computer Departments for IBM Corp., President/CEO of several Savings and Loan Banks, and Management and Marketing Consultant to Financial Institutions.
Dave had the opportunity to serve on over 35 local, non-profit and civic organizations. These included the Boy Scouts of America, Chapters of the United Way, Chambers of Commerce, Rotary Clubs, Church Boards, Princeton Alumni Committees, and the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA). He was always a firm believer of "giving back" to the local communities where he worked and resided.
Dave's passions in life involved rescuing and caring for animals (dogs and rabbits), attending church, volunteering for his community organizations, doting on and taking care of his grandchildren, and spending quality time with his wife, his children, and his grandchildren.
Both Dave and Nancy Roy were long-time members of First Presbyterian Church of Lancaster and Highland Presbyterian Church. For the past several years they attended The Church of the Apostles.
Dave was blessed with his loving wife of 62 years, a devoted family of three children and six grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Knapp Roy, his daughter Dana Roy Myers and her husband John Myers; his son Scott David Roy and his wife Teresa Roy; and his daughter Julie Roy McMurtrie and her husband Paul McMurtrie. His legacy also included six grandchildren: Nolan and Claire Myers; Colleen, Shannen and David Roy; and Meghan McMurtrie.
The Roy family would like to offer their heartfelt gratitude to the Supportive Services Staff at Homestead Village and the Caregivers of Kindred Hospice for their extraordinary accommodations, kindness, and care for our father.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 11:00 am at The Church of the Apostles located at 1850 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603. Please join with family and friends for a light luncheon immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes you to make contributions in Dave's memory to the Alzheimer's Association (in honor of Nancy Roy), the Lancaster Chapter of MOAA, or an Animal Rescue of your choice.To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
