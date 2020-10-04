David Berndt

David H. Berndt, 82, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Minneapolis, MN, David was the son of the late Alice R. (Schumaker) and Harold J. Berndt. He was the loving husband to Elizabeth "Betty" A. (Radford) Berndt, with whom he celebrated 61 years of marriage.
David attended the University of Minnesota and St. Thomas College. A proud United States Veteran, David honorably served as a proud United States Marine. Prior to retirement, he served as President of the Horst Group and as General Manager of Hartford Insurance.
David was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Parish, where he regularly attended daily mass. He was a Knight in the Order of Malta. He was a member of the Lancaster Country Club, "Off the Streets" Homeless Ministry and a Board member of Dentech Industrial and former member of Hamilton Club, Conestoga Country Club, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the United Disability Services of PA and on the Board of the Fulton Theatre. His favorite pastimes were playing golf, fishing, boating, hunting, and watching Seinfield. He enjoyed traveling and especially enjoyed visiting Palm Desert, CA and his beach home in Bethany Beach, DE. He kept busy around his home with many projects through the years. His family and friends will forever cherish his strength, friendly banter, sense of humor and kindness. He was a great husband, dad and grandpa. Above all else, David cherished his family and will be greatly missed by many.
To cherish his memory, David leaves 6 children: David J. Berndt, husband of Tanya, parents of Alex all of Langhorne and father of Melissa, DJ and Joshua ; Martin J. Berndt, husband of Beth of Lancaster, parents of Kristen and Nick; Ann M. Berndt of Lancaster, mother of Danny, Ryan and Eric; Thomas G. Berndt of Lancaster; Mary C. Loiseau wife of Gary of Mountville, parents of Stephen, Matt and Joe; Paul A. Berndt, husband of Jennifer of York, parents of Samantha and Emma; his siblings: Carla J. Larsgaard, Sheila C. Mayo and Jeffrey B. Berndt, several nieces and nephews as well as a close friend, Sheryl Fisher of Manheim. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Lisa Berndt.
A viewing will be held from 5PM to 7PM on Monday, October 5, 2020, followed by the recitation of the rosary at 7PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Funeral Mass of Christian burial to honor David's life will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603 at 11AM, Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Interment will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's memory to Hospice and Community Care at 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604, Off the Streets, http://lancaster.offthestreetsnow.com and Order of Malta Federal Association c\o ST. Joseph Catholic Church address above. Online condolences can be made through: SnyderFuneralHome.com