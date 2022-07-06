David Bernard Dionne, 73, of Lancaster, PA, formerly of Portland, ME, passed away unexpectedly in Kennebunkport, ME while visiting with close family.
David was born on February 26, 1949, in Edmundston, NB, the son of late George Edmond and Jeanne Irene (Charest) Dionne. David grew up in Portland, ME where he attended Cheverus High School and later attended Loyola University in Montreal, PQ graduating with a degree in Political Science.
During his long career as an Environmental Scientist, David was employed by several local consulting firms including E.C. Jordan, ABB Environmental Services, Inc. and Environmental Projects, Inc. where he retired from in 2016.
After retirement, David relocated to Lancaster, PA to be near family. In his retirement, David worked part time for the Manheim Auto Auction in Manheim, PA and relished the opportunity to get behind the wheel of luxury or exotic vehicles. Always a car and motorcycle enthusiast, he could often be found cruising the rolling green hills of Central Pennsylvania on his Triumph motorcycle.
A devout Catholic, David quickly found his home at St. James Catholic Church in Lititz, PA. There he served as an usher and was involved in the church's men's prayer groups. During COVID, David also helped operate the live Zoom broadcasts so church members could stay connected from home. Prior to relocating to PA, he was a long-time member of St. Pius X Church in Portland, ME.
A father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother and friend of boundless devotion, David was always there to support and spend time with those he loved. His gregarious personality allowed him to make friends anywhere he went as is evident by the many wonderful people he connected with throughout his lifetime. David was loved by all who met him and charmed them with his endless jokes and funny musings. He was gifted with his hands and generously gave his time helping family and friends with home repair projects.
David was an avid reader and in recent years, became quite the baker, regularly making treats for family and friends. He was also a loving and supportive grandfather, who was a steady sideline presence at his grandchildren's many sporting events.
While he called Pennsylvania home, he never lost his love for the state of Maine where he lived most of his life and treasured his regular trips back to Maine to spend time with family and friends.
David is survived by his son, Andrew Dionne, husband of Julie Dionne (Landisville, PA), and by his daughter, Rachel Dionne Tsacle and her husband Peter Tsacle (San Francisco, CA), and by his two sisters, Maxine D. (Dionne) Thibodeau, wife of Dr. Omer Thibodeau (Kennebunkport, ME) and Marilyn M. (Dionne) Cahuantzi (Washington, DC). Grandchildren include, Madeline R. (Dionne) Whitt, wife of Alexander Whitt (Lancaster, PA), Ethan Borge Dionne, Joel Andrew Dionne, Annika Noelle Dionne, and Sophia Elizabeth Dionne, all of Lancaster, PA. He was also blessed to become a great-grandfather to Walker David Glenn Whitt two years ago. He also formed a special bond with his many nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by his close companion Gorgianna Weese of Lititz, PA and his life-long friend Daniel Donnatelli of Portland, ME.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved nephew Serjei M. Cahuantzi.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, July 6th from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home at 172 State Street in Portland, ME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church in Portland on Thursday, July 7th at 11:00 AM. A Celebration of Life will also be held at St. James Catholic Church in Lititz, PA at a future date (details to follow).
Should friends desire, memorial contributions in his name may be made to St. Joseph's House, 640 Buck Run Road, Coatesville, PA. St. Joseph's House is a ministry providing a house of refuge for orphans, widows, single-mothers and children in crisis. Please visit www.sjhouse.org to make a contribution.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit David's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com
Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.
