David Benjamin Boomer, 76, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, surrounded by family and friends that he loved. Dave was grateful for his second chance at life following a lung transplant in December 2018. He met each health challenge with courage, persistence, and his wry sense of humor.
Dave's family, wife, Linda Balch Boomer of 55 years, daughters, Tracy Boomer Cutler and Sara Boomer, their spouses, Andy Cutler and John Jensen, grandchildren: Ben Cutler, Anna Cutler, Khalia Jensen-Boomer, Logan Jensen-Boomer, Chloe Jensen, Ivan Jensen and Giselle Jensen loved him dearly and he them. Dave's wisdom, kindness and strength were a living example for others and will be greatly missed.
Born in Arlington, Virginia, he grew up with his parents Michael and Fannie Boomer, and brother Mike. His youth included learning from his grandfather in Swan Quarter, N.C. the skills of blacksmithing, shooting rattlesnakes, driving a buckboard wagon pulled by mules. These, and many other adventures, inspired Dave's entertaining storytelling.
Dave had a gift for connecting with people of all ages and made an impact not only on his peers but on the friends and families of his children and grandchildren. He embodied a life that was clear in purpose, accepting in spirit, and generous in love.
Dave appreciated the many opportunities he had and mentors he respected at Armstrong World Industries, where he worked for 36 years, retiring as a Vice President of Manufacturing Technical Support in 2003. After retirement, Dave enjoyed woodworking, golf, tennis and fly fishing. He and Linda cherished time with friends and family at the Chesapeake Bay.
Dave was a member of the Donegal chapter of Trout Unlimited. He also served on the St. Helen's School Board in St. Helen's Oregon in the 1990s.
His family especially thanks his Penn Lung Transplant team at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital for their expertise and care.
A Celebration of Life to honor Dave will begin online. Join us in sharing memories by going to this link: tinyurl.com/DaveBoomer, then click "Join." A larger gathering time may be set at a later date.
If you wish to send a memorial, please consider The Clyde F. Barker Transplant House at the University of Pennsylvania, Trout Unlimited, Donegal Chapter, or The Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Please omit flowers.
