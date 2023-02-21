David B. Leed, 65, of Ephrata, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023, at his home. He was born in Ephrata to the late Sherman and Alverta (Bingeman) Leed and was the husband of the late Suzanne B. Leed who passed away in 2013.
David was always one for a good story, he was an outdoorsman, loved to ride motorcycle and will be missed by his dogs, Sadie and Callie.
David is survived by a son, Nickolas, husband of Jodee Berry of Ephrata; three daughters, Stephanie, wife of Troy Shellhammer of Ephrata, Heather, wife of Will Barr of Ephrata, Jessica, wife of Ray Horning of Manheim; 12 grandchildren; stepmother, Lena Leed and a brother, Craig, husband of Deborah Leed of Florida.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 22, 2023, from 6 to 8 PM, at Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Ave., Ephrata. An additional visitation will be held Thursday, February 23, 2023, from 10 to 11 AM, at Hopeland United Methodist Church, 295 North Clay Road, Lititz, followed by his funeral service at 11 AM. Interment will take place in the Hopeland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in David's memory may be made to Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, 100 Museum Rd., Stevens, PA 17578.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
