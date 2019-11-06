David B. "Koolie" Koulavong

Koolie Koulavong, 36, of Manheim, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 following a lengthy battle with Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Born in Othello, WA he was the son of Vilayvone Koulavong and the late Bounsom Koulavong.
Koolie was a 2002 graduate of Manheim Central High School and loved being part of the Barons family. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and spending time in nature. He also had a love for food and cooking and could often be found cooking for his friends and family. He was a fan of many Atlanta sports teams including the Falcons, Bulldogs and Braves. Most of all, David was treasured by the many children in his life and he embraced every moment with them. His bright personality always made people around him laugh and he made friends anywhere.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sisters, Pamela and Monica, brothers Elvis and Kelly and Uncle Alen and Aunt Kathy Koulavong.
Family and friends will be received from 6-8 PM on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Buddhist Ceremony will begin at 2:30 PM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the funeral home.
