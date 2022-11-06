David B. Kauffman, age 88 of Gordonville formerly of Parkesburg, passed away at LGH on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. He was the husband of Margaret J. "Peg" Foster Kauffman.
Funeral service will be held at Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, PA, on Wednesday, November 9th at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. For online condolences or additional information, please visit shiveryfuneralhome.com
