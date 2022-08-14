David B. Cornelia, 88, formerly of Ronks, passed away following a lengthy illness at Moravian Manor, Lititz, PA on Thursday, August 11, 2022.
He and his wife Lynda Myers Cornelia celebrated 32 years of marriage. Born in Dover, NJ, he was the son of the late Floyd and Elsie Brown Cornelia.
David started his working career as a dairy farmer in Cherry Valley, NY for 30 years, upon moving to Pennsylvania he then worked as a carpenter for Murry and Sons, and lastly in the maintenance department at Rockvale Square.
He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg where he served as a trustee and former custodian.
He was a member of Strasburg Lions Club and Strasburg Sertoma Club.
David and Lynda were avid travelers, driving their RV throughout the US and Canada.
He served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
Surviving besides his wife Lynda is a son David B. (Sue) Cornelia of Cooperstown, NY; 3 grandchildren; great grandchildren; a brother Thomas Cornelia of NV; two nephews, Brett and Bradley Cornelia; three step sons, Allen E. (Casandra) Margerum of Manheim, Bryan S. (Anita) Margerum of Wyncote, Clayton T. (Leah) Margerum of Lancaster; and 10 step-grandchildren.
A celebration of Life service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg, 101 South Decatur Street, Strasburg, PA on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 11:00AM with Rev. Robert K. Bronkema officiating. An informal visitation will be held following the service. The service will be live streamed at http://www.straspres.org.
Contributions may be made in David's memory to First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg Organ Fund, 101 South Decatur Street, Strasburg, PA 17579 or to Moravian Manor, 300 West Lemon Street, Lititz, PA 17543 or to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678.
Inurnment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller with Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, Quarryville, PA. reynoldsandshivery.com
