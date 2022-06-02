David Anthony Lutz, 23, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Born in Guayama, Puerto Rico, he was the son of David E. Lutz and Jessica Padilla.
After graduating, he went on to work at Walmart for a few years and then in the construction industry for Dutch Land.
David had a caring soul and lit up every room he entered. He was outgoing and really smart. He was family oriented and adored his nieces. David enjoyed music, guitars, fishing, the outdoors, playing video games, and his construction job that allowed him to travel. He a had a true love for dogs. Most of all he loved to joke around, be funny and make everyone laugh.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his stepparents, Rafael Felo' Gillot and Debra Reed, grandmother, Sara Ramos, brothers, Luis and Elian Soto, uncles, Anibal Cruz, Eliu Padilla, Eliel Padilla, and aunts, Sara Martinez, Elizabeth Cruz, all of Lancaster, Amaida Padilla, Puerto Rico, Xinia Torres, Lancaster, and Maribel DeJesus, Philadelphia, two nieces, Yarianiz and Jaylah Soto, and many cousins and extended family. He was loved by all and will be dearly missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend David's Funeral Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. A visitation will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home on Friday, June 3, 2022 from 7:00-8:30 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
