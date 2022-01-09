David Albert Tangert, 74, of Lancaster, passed away at Pleasant Acres Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on Friday, December 31, 2021. He was the loving husband of Linda Marie (Hollinger) Tangert.
Born on October 7, 1947 in Lancaster, David was the son of the late George and Rose Tangert. He was a member of Lampeter United Methodist Church. He worked as a Forklift Operator for Coca Cola before his retirement, and enjoyed Photography in his spare time.
In addition to his wife, David is survived by his son, Steven Tangert.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice & Community Care at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org or 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.