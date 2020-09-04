David A. Wolf, 65, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
David was born in Ephrata, son of the late Clyde and Janet (Kurtz) Wolf. He graduated from Ephrata High School in 1973 and worked at Morgan Corp. and Hocking Printing in Ephrata.
He was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church and was a Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus.
David loved camping and being outdoors. He also liked being at home and working in his garden and flower beds.
He will be lovingly missed by his wife, Sheri A. (Wert) Wolf, his three sons: Patrick Wolf of Anaheim, CA, Jason Wolf, husband of Stephanie, of Winchester, IN, and Brian Wolf, husband of Tina, of Ephrata, PA; and eight grandchildren: Austin, Hailey, Jocelyn, Alexis, Ashton, Braxton, Ethan, and Taihgan.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in in death by a son, David A. Wolf, Jr.
The family will receive friends at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 from 9:30–10:30 a.m. on Tues. Sept. 8, 2020.
Due to the COVID-19 indoor gathering limit of 25 persons, guests are kindly asked to keep visit time with the family brief. Guests are also asked to wear masks and follow CDC Social Distancing Guidelines.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church followed by Final Commendation and Farewell at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center https://moffitt.org/ or, to Hospice of South West Florida 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.