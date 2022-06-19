David A. Woffington, Sr.

David Andrew Woffington, Sr., 73, of Ephrata, is at peace after many years battling diabetes. He went to be with the Lord, June 11, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital, with his beloved wife by his side, just three days shy of their 42nd anniversary.
Dave was born in Tarentum, PA to John and LaVonne Woffington. After graduating from Tarentum High School in 1966, he enlisted in the Navy and served as a Chief Petty Officer from 1967-1971. If you've spent any amount of time talking with Dave, I'm sure you've heard a "Did I ever tell you about the time..." story (or two) and couldn't help but join along with his infectious laugh. Some would say he was the unofficial President of the Steelers fan club. After relocating to Norristown for his job with Sorbus (later acquired by Bell Atlantic) he met, married, and converted Bonnie over to the Black and Gold. He instilled the love of the Steelers to his son David, Jr. and after a feeble attempt with his son Daniel, he was given a second chance to continue the legacy by sharing his passion for the Steelers with his grandkids. Dave enjoyed many trips with family and friends to the mountain house on Lake Tinkwig. There he was able to teach his sons and grandkids how to try and catch the infamous "Walter". Dave enjoyed a long stint at Decision One, followed by a career change into car sales. After a few job changes in the field, he landed at Turner Buick GMC of New Holland, where he loved and was loved like family (not to mention infamously known by his customers) up until the very end.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Bonnie; daughter Nadia, and sons David, Jr. (Leigh Anne), and Daniel; and his grandchildren; Amelia, Riley, Madison, Jackson and Damon. He is also survived by his brother John Woffington III (Judith) of Sewickley PA, sister Dawn Conroy (Robert) of Gibsonia PA, and numerous LOUD Greek in-laws whom he would always quip, "I'm outnumbered 100 to 1". He was predeceased by his father John and mother LaVonne.
A celebration of Dave's life will be held on Saturday, June 25 beginning at 12 PM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Friends and family are invited to gather starting at 9 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Dave's name to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116. To leave an online condolence and view the service live, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com.