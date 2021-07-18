David A. Stewart, 57, of Ephrata, PA, passed away at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Dave was the loving husband of Lisa Fisher Stewart and son of the late Edwin and Linda Stewart.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters: Emily and Jenn Stewart; a grandson, Greyson; a brother, Edwin L. Stewart, Jr.; and several cousins.
Dave graduated from Ephrata High School and was employed as a woodworker at Stylecraft in Terre Hill, PA.
He was a Lifetime Member of Sons of AMVETS at Post 136 in Ephrata and a member of the Reamstown Athletic Association. Dave enjoyed camping and was a fan of NASCAR racing.
Friends will be received at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. A time of sharing and remembrance will follow at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Dave's memory to AMVETS Post 136, 614 South State Street, Ephrata, PA 17522.
