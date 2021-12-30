David A. Sensenig, 60, of Reinholds, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, at home.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Carl and Elanor (Riggins) Sensenig and was the husband of Sue M. (Hollinger) Sensenig with whom he shared 41 years of marriage.
David worked as a concrete supervisor. He enjoyed hunting and riding his motorcycle.
In addition to his wife, David is survived by daughter, Amy Sensenig-Anderson, wife of John Anderson, son, David Sensenig, Jr., husband of Alishia; 2 grandchildren, Jeremy and Chloe; and 7 siblings.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 3 siblings.
Services are private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to gofund.me/00f62ee4.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.