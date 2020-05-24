David A. Phillips, 76, of Lancaster, formerly of Millersville, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home. Born in New Castle, PA he was the son of the late Robert M. and D. Elizabeth (Risley) Phillips. For 47 years he was the loving husband of Carrie Phillips.
David will be remembered for his many years of dedicated service at Hamilton Watch Co., until his retirement in 2004. He was also a very active member of the Christ United Methodist Church. He held many positions in the church with his last being on the trustee committee. In his free time, David enjoyed being a ham radio operator. This was a hobby he cherished for 54 years and will forever be remembered for his call sign W3CWE. He was also a member of the Red Rose Repeater Association. He was also a big fan of the Lancaster Barnstormers, being a season ticket holder for the past 6 years.
David is survived by his wife, Carrie; sons, Jeffrey and Jason Phillips, all of Lancaster and a sister, Susan A. Spindler of Depew, NY.
A memorial service will be held at Christ United Methodist Church, 935 E. Walnut St. Lancaster, PA 17602, once restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church or a charity of your choice.
