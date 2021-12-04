David A. Mason, age 61, passed away in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on Wednesday November 24, 2021, of metastatic melanoma. He was born in Rahway, NJ on December 23, 1959, son of the late Richard and Mary Frances (Cifre) Mason.
Dave’s family moved to Lancaster, PA when he was a child. He graduated from Lancaster Country Day School. Dave went on to study at Franklin and Marshall College, graduating in 1982 with a degree in Government.
Knowing he always wanted to be his own boss, he started his business while still in college. Initially he painted houses and later was a general contractor in Lancaster. While on vacation to Rehoboth Beach, Dave fell in love with the ocean. He moved to Rehoboth in 2004 and continued his business as a general contractor.
Dave retired in 2017. As a youth, he was an avid skier. That passion gave way to a love of golf as an adult.
Dave is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Smith of Rehoboth Beach, DE; his daughters: Emily (Justin) Wantz of Hanover, PA, and Hannah (Tamlin) Dawson of Portland, OR; his grandchildren; and his sister Toni Mason of Durham, NC, and her family.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, there were no funeral services.
