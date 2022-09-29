David A. Kramer, 77, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at home. Born Saturday, November 4, 1944 in Lancaster, he was the son of the late P. Barnett and Florence (Delamo) Kramer. He was married 54 years to Martha (Albright) Kramer who passed away on March 21st of this year.
David was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School and earned his BS in Biology from Millersville University. He was retired from Elizabethtown Area School District where he taught 7th grade biology. He was a Past Master of Abraham C. Treichler Lodge #682, F&AM, Elizabethtown, volunteered with the Elizabethtown Fair for over 45 years and volunteered at the Elizabethtown Library. He enjoyed fishing and riding his motorcycle. David was an avid Eagles and Penn State fan.
Surviving are his daughter Julie A. Shirk and husband M. Richard Shirk, Jr. of Manheim; a granddaughter Kaitlyn A. Shirk of Manheim and a brother Charles E. Kramer and wife Elizabeth of Massachusetts.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 7:00 PM. Viewing will be from 5:00 PM until the time of service. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in David's memory may be made to the Elizabethtown Public Library, 10 South Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.