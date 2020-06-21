David A. Heberling, 52, of Raleigh, North Carolina, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020.
David was born in West Chester, PA, the son of David G. Heberling and Elaine E. Blakeslee (Heberling).
A computer aided drafter by trade; David found enjoyment in the layout and design of electrical power distribution systems. He loved hunting, fishing, hiking, motorcycle riding, photography, and Philly sports; but most of all he loved his family.
David is survived by his father, David G. Heberling (Georgia); mother, Elaine E. Blakeslee (Edward); sister, Dawn Hilliard (Joseph); brother, Mark Heberling (Tanya); six nephews and a niece.
A public viewing will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th Street, Akron, PA. Interment will be private at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Ephrata, PA 17522.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Share of Lancaster in memory of David and his niece, Delaney Renee Heberling, who preceded him in death and welcomed him home with open arms. Checks can be sent to: Share of Lancaster, 414 East King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 or submitted online at http://shareoflancaster.org/donate.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.