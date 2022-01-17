David A. Fisher, age 83, of Paradise, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of the late Brenda E. Nickel Fisher who died on June 5, 2013. Born in Quarryville, he was the son of the late Percy and Frances Lefever Fisher. David was a member of St John's United Methodist Church in Paradise where he helped with the cemetery maintenance. He worked at the former Lincoln Way Lumber, later Denlinger Lumber, retiring at the age of 62. He enjoyed fishing, building bird houses, working in his wood shop, hunting, and going to his cabin in Clearfield PA.
Surviving are 3 sons: David A. Fisher of Quarryville, Robert D. Fisher, Richard D. Fisher, both of Lancaster, step-daughter Kelly Landis Fisher of Lancaster, 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and a twin sister, Doris Burk of Willow Street. He was preceded in death by 4 siblings: Betty Mae Kreider, Jack, Richard and Robert Fisher.
Funeral service will take place at the Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise on Wednesday, January 19, at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Gene Errickson will be officiating. Interment will be in the St. John's Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in David's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, act.alz.org/donate. shiveryfuneralhome.com