David A. "Dave" Sheaffer, Sr., 75, of Refton, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Audrey L. (Peters) Sheaffer, with whom he shared 52 years of marriage.
Born in Atglen, he was the son of the late Horace and Helen (Stanley) Sheaffer.
Dave was a graduate of Pequea Valley High School, class of 1962. After high school, he worked as a mechanic and a crane operator, and then he worked as a rigging foreman for S.S. Betz and Herr Industrial, retiring with over 20 years' service.
Dave liked the outdoors. He was a lifetime member of the Pequea Valley Sportsmen's Association and he enjoyed hunting at his camp near McVeytown, PA. When he was young, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He also loved to go deep sea fishing. Dave was an avid camper, taking his 5th wheel camper to many different locations.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Brenda Butler, of Wrightsville, 3 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, a niece, nephews, aunts, uncles, and many cousins.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dave's memory to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or online at https://www.cancer.org.
To leave an online condolence, please visit:
A living tribute »