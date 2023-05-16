David A. Brubaker, 74, passed away April 21, 2023.
He was born in Marion, Indiana, to parents Lloyd and Margaret (Schoby) Brubaker.
A true artist, he painted a world full of color, sang his own song, and wrote stories about his experiences through his unique lens. He will forever be remembered for his patient, gentle and kind spirit.
His passion for drawing began in middle school, where his habit of doodling often conflicted with teachers' ideas of paying attention in class. Since then, no margin has been left unadorned.
After meeting his wife Lucina A. (Eshelman) Brubaker at college, they settled in Lancaster County where they spent the next 40 years together. They were active within the Florin Church of the Brethren and the larger Mount Joy community.
He taught English for the Penn Manor school district for several years, but continued to subtly correct his sons' grammar thereafter. He then spent many years as an interior designer, sharing his artistic vision through the homes of friends and clients.
Since his retirement in 2011, he was able to dedicate larger blocks of time to his personal artwork, shifting from pencil drawing to his true passion for watercolor painting.
Following the deaths of his wife and mother in Lancaster County, in 2019 he moved to a retirement community in Sarasota, Florida, to be near his sister and her family.
He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Judy and Chuck Hendricks, his son Peter Brubaker and spouse Erin Swaney of Austin, Texas, and his son Robin Brubaker and spouse Meghan Dabkowski of New Castle, Delaware.
A memorial service will be held in Sarasota, Florida, on May 27th. Because he spent so many years in Lancaster County, a future celebration of his life is also pending in Pennsylvania. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »