David A. Amico, 87, of Lancaster, passed away February 9, 2021, at his home. Born July 16, 1933, in Lancaster, he was a son of the late Alfonso and Rose (Iemmello) Amico.
He was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, Class of 1951, and went on to attend F&M College and the Air Force ROTC Program. His career spanned 60 years, working with Food Fair, Pantry Pride, and Giant Foods. He was a partner in Sky Master Aerial Advertising and was a licensed pilot. David was an avid Lancaster Catholic sports fan and traveled for several years with his brothers and sisters to Notre Dame University.
Surviving are his loving wife of 69 years, Jean (O'Connor) Amico, daughters, Denise Glatfelter and husband Stephen, Lori Erb and husband Don; sister, Saveria "Sandy" Freisher; grandchildren, Jennifer Zimmerman and husband Steven, Stephen Glatfelter and wife Melody, Nicholas Erb, and Donnie Erb; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Justin Zimmerman, Mason Glatfelter, and one more great-grandson on the way; sister-in-law, Nancy Amico; brother-in-law, Rod Grant; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Frank and John Amico; and his sisters, Bonnie Amico and Mary Lynn Amico Grant.
A memorial mass will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105/ donors@stjude.org.