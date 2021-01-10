Daulton J. Trout, age 22, of New Providence, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. He was born in Lancaster, son of William W., Jr. & Julia D. Conley Trout.
He graduated from Solanco High School class of 2016, and then attended Arcadia University for 2 years. He worked for Run Valley Exteriors of Conestoga. He enjoyed working on cars and motorcycles, going to car shows and customizing cars.
Daulton had many friends that loved him and was a good friend to have. He was known for his awesome laugh and willingness to help in any circumstance.
Surviving besides his parents is a brother, Tyler and his companion Sara Johnson of New Providence, grandparents: Joyce & Charles Wilson of Christiana and his cat Ned. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William, Sr. & Emma Harsh Trout.
Funeral service will take place at Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA, on Saturday, January 16th at 2 p.m. with a viewing time from 1 p.m. until time of service. Pastor Blake Deibler will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to D.E.S. Foundation, 95 Hollow Road, Reinholds, PA. 17569 or at www.thedesfoundation.org or to UnLocke the Light at http://Unlockethelight.com/. reynoldsandshivery.com