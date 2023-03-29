Daryl W. Fleming, age 71, of Lancaster (formerly Pequea) passed away on March 25, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of John and Margaret (Lawson) Fleming.
Daryl was employed with S&H Express as a truck driver. When not driving truck, Daryl enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, and enjoying nature. He also appreciated a good book. He loved living in his old stone house in Pequea. But his most treasured time was spent with his grandchildren that he adored.
Daryl is survived by his wife of 19 years, Jo Fleming; his mother, Margaret Fleming; his step children Kirstin Smith and Andy Smith (husband of Becky); his grandchildren: Samantha and Henry Smith; his siblings: Sharon Kline (wife of Dave), Ron Fleming (husband of Karen), Judy Fisher (wife of Don), Blenda Rice, and Bruce Fleming (husband of Brenda); his brothers-in-law: Jim Coxey (husband of Valerie) and Gary Coxey (husband of Patti); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his father John, Daryl is preceded in death by his first wife, Cindy Fleming.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. 17543 from 2 PM-3 PM with a celebration of Daryl's life beginning at 3 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Make A Wish Foundation, https://wish.org/.
Friends may send online condolences to: SnyderFuneralHome.com