On February 20, 2020, Daryl L. Kautz, 65, succumbed of natural causes in his sleep at his home in Augusta, Georgia, where he had recently taken up residence. He went home to be with his Lord and Savior, where he joined his mother, Verna Wenger Kautz, and his father, Bernard B. Kautz, Jr. Daryl was born September 11, 1954 in Lancaster. Daryl was a 1972 graduate of Manheim Central High School. He learned the roofing trade from his brother, Gordon, and was the first employee of Kautz Roofing, a division of Kautz Construction. Despite many difficult hurdles in his life, Daryl was persistent in his quest to be independent. He thoroughly enjoyed driving as well as conversing with people on the telephone. Surviving Daryl are his wife, Kimberly; two brothers, Rev. Dr. Delbert L. Kautz and his wife Mary Ann, Gordon L. Kautz and his wife Wendy; and his stepmother, Verna Newswanger Kautz. He is also survived by five nieces and two nephews. A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Hernley Mennonite Church, 746 Lebanon Road, Manheim, PA where he attended with his family while growing up. The family will receive guests beginning at 10:00 AM. Pastor Delbert Kautz will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Daryl's memory to the Mental Health America of Lancaster County, 610 Janet Avenue, Suite B 110, Lancaster, PA 17601. The family wants to thank all the many people who helped support Daryl over the years both prayerfully and financially. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Tuesday morning, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »