Daryl J. Evans, 73, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA. Born in Lampeter, PA, he was the husband of Donna L. King Evans and they celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary on July 11th. He was the son of the late Robert and Dorothy Arment Evans.
After receiving his Associates Degree, Daryl worked as a carpenter for for R.S. Noonan and for Wohlsen Construction working his way up to Senior Vice President, retiring in 2015. Daryl had many interests including being a Harley Davidson enthusiast, purchasing his first motorcycle in 1994. He and Donna traveled all over the country with their motorcycles. He was an active member of the Boy Scouts of America, serving as a Board Member and volunteer. He was extremely proud of the projects he helped build and design during his career. In his earlier years, he coached the "D Team" midgets, St. Joe's Youth football, and the 8th ward baseball teams. He enjoyed fishing and was considered an "attempted fisherman." Most of all he loved his family and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is lovingly survived by two sons, Chris, husband of Linda Evans, Williamstown, NJ, and Jeremy, husband of Jen Evans, Cranberry Twp., PA, four grandchildren, Jillian, Jake, Cameron and Connor Evans; four siblings, Sandy Herr, Robert Evans, Wendy Evans, and David Evans. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bruce Evans.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Daryl's Life Celebration Memorial Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 528 West Orange Street, (corner of N. Pine and W. Orange Streets), Lancaster, PA 17603 on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. with The Rev. Timothy W. Sadler officiating. The family will receive friends at The Groff's from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Daryl and his family would greatly appreciate contributions made to the Boy Scouts of America, 100 S. Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603
