Daryl D. Weaver, 69, of Manheim, PA, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, July 1, 2020 at UPMC Lititz. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Ira G. and Dorothy L. Miller Weaver. He was the husband of Darlene F. Sweigart Weaver for 13 years on April 7.
Daryl was affiliated with St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Manheim. He was a 1969 graduate of Manheim Central High School. He was employed as a truck driver and retired from Ryder Trucking in 2013. In addition to watching professional football, Daryl enjoyed NASCAR and was a fan of the late Dale Earnhardt. He helped to provide care for his mother until she passed in 2017.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Joey and Burns, and the grandfather to their children; and a sister, Bonnie V., wife of Lonnie D. Graybeal, of Manheim. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Gary E. Weaver.
Services are private. There is no public viewing or visitation. If desired, contributions may be made in his memory to American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
