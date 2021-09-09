Daryl C. Lindberg, 64, entered into rest on Saturday, August 28th, 2021. He had been the husband of Lori A. (Ziegler) Lindberg.
Daryl is survived by his children, Mitchell R. Lindberg, and Macey B. Click and her husband Casey R. Click; granddaughter, Kennedy H. Click; brother Jeffery S. Lindberg; nephews and loving extended family and friends.
Daryl was born on July 4, 1957 to the late Charles A. Lindberg and E. Joyce (Kilhefner) Lindberg. He was a graduate of Ephrata High School and served honorably in the United States Army. Daryl was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time with his son in the great outdoors at the family cabin.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation in loving memory of Daryl.
