Daryl “Buzz” Bowman, 59, of Lititz, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
He is survived by four sisters - his twin, Carol “Cook” Ruhl (wife of Lee), Darlene Charles, Doreen Morgan (wife of Milton), and Jody Bracciale; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and his canine companion Maddie.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur F. and Fay S. Bowman, and two brothers-in-law, Daniel Charles and Frankie Bracciale.
A graduate of Warwick High School, he completed Penn State’s horticulture program with an Associate Degree. He enjoyed gardening and working in his yard, as well as cooking and sharing food with his friends and family. He collected antiques and family heirlooms (including his house), which were his most prized possessions. He was a member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Kissel Hill, the Lititz VFW Post 1463, and the Lititz American Legion Post 56.
A memorial will be held on Monday, November 1 at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 Owl Hill Rd., Lititz at 11 a.m. His family will receive guests starting at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. To honor Buzz’s memory, please send contributions to the American Legion or the VFW. To leave an online condolence, visit:
