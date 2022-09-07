Darryl Wayne Green, 64, of Lancaster, passed away August 27, 2022. Born April 3, 1958, he was a son of Betty (Folk) Green and William Green.
Darryl loved working with wood, gardening, and enjoyed being the handyman for his family members.
He is survived by his daughter, Trisha Lynn; his sisters, Rosalie (Bobby) Eberhart and Larsenyer Green; his brother, Shawn (Dorothy) Green; and numerous aunts; uncles; nephews; nieces; and cousins.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022, 10 AM, at New Life Christian Fellowship of Lancaster, 1501 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603, with the Rev. Preston G. Kay III officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the New Life Christian Fellowship of Lancaster (addressed above).
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Central PA Cremation Society, Inc.