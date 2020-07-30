Darryl L. Glover, 70, husband of the former, Debra L. White, born July 10, 1950, to the late Leon B. Glover, Sr. and the late Romaine C. Ransom Glover Banks, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of Monday, July 27, 2020 at his home in Lancaster, PA.
Darryl is survived by his children, Dana L. Glover and Brookes E. C. White, Sr. (Melody) both of Lancaster and Curtis L. Winslow of Smyrna, DE; grandchildren, Azzur Glover and Brookes E. C. White, Jr.; and siblings, Gwen, Buddy (Charlotte) and Bonnie Glover, all of Lancaster; in-laws, Crystal Harmon, Daphne Sharpe, Charles C. White, III and Ivy Dixon.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois I. (Boots) Glover and her parents, Mr. and Mrs. George and Irene Boots, and parent-in-laws Mr. & Mrs. Charles and Ida White Jr.
Darryl was a 1968 graduate of J. P. McCaskey High School where he lettered in basketball, football, and baseball. He graduated in 1997 from Millersville University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education. He started his teaching career in September of 1997, with the School District of Lancaster after completing his student teaching at Washington and Martin Elementary Schools. While at Price Elementary, he had an annual Christmas tradition of gifting each of his students a brand new $2 bill. He retired from teaching in 2012. Prior to his teaching career, he worked at Armstrong World Industries, the Prescott House, and Sperry Rand New Holland.
Darryl, with his late wife Lois, were former owners and operators of Castle Sandwich Shop on S. Duke Street. A deeply religious man, Darryl was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and attended Bethel A.M.E. Church, with his wife Debra. He was a former member at the Grace Baptist Church of Millersville, PA.
Darryl had a love for children, education, gospel music, singing, dancing and sports. At Ebenezer, he was a Sunday School Teacher, a Superintendent of Sunday School, Director of the Young Adult Choir and sang on the Men's Choir while also being involved in the Youth Ministry. He was also a co-founder of an Educational Scholarship program.
He was one of the founding members of the Lancaster Community Gospel Choir, sang with a local gospel group, Just Friends, in addition to singing with the Vision Choir at Bethel A.M.E. Church.
Darryl was co-founder of the Glory to God Baseball League for youth; he played on the Mary Ballentine Hair Salon Baseball team and was the Bowling Coach at McCaskey High School. His Saturday mornings were spent with the Men's Breakfast/ Tennis Club playing tennis and eating breakfast with good friends, Earl "Papa" Boots, Juan Galarza, Al Hopkins, Russ Howell and the late Steven "Bird" Powell. One of their annual traditions was attending the US Open Tennis Tournament.
Darryl and his family received Family of the Year awards from the Mt Horeb Lodge #14 Free and Accepted Masons' and Grace Baptist Church. He served as the President of the Boys' Club Alumni Association in 1980 and was the Senior Boys' Head Basketball Coach at the Boys' Club for several years, winning a championship. In 1993, he was inducted into the Boys' & Girls' Club Alumni Association Hall of Fame. He received an award from Ebenezer Baptist Church for being the Youth Director for three years.
Following state guidelines of Covid-19, masks will be required at church.
Darryl's celebration of life service will be held on Saturday August 1, 2020 at 11 AM from Brightside Baptist Church at 515 Hershey Avenue Lancaster, PA 17603. Visitation and viewing will be held at Brightside from 9 AM to 10:45 AM. Interment will be held at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Darryl Glover Educational Scholarship Fund at 445 N. Reservoir Street, Lancaster, PA 17602.
To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com