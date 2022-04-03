Darryl K. Taylor, formerly of Strasburg, currently resided in Red Lion, PA, passed away from complications from a fall on Friday, March 25 at York WellSpan Hospital. Born in Lewistown, PA on December 13, 1938, he was 83.
Darryl was the son of the late Paul and Marion (Wertz) Taylor of Reedsville, PA. The husband of Patricia J. (Dippery) Taylor, to whom he was married for 64 years. The two started first grade together, and graduated from Lewistown High School in 1956.
Darryl graduated with a degree in Business Administration/Accounting from Franklin & Marshall College. Following college Darryl started a successful 33-year career with Armstrong World Industries.
In addition to his beloved wife Patricia, Darryl is survived by his son Jeffrey Taylor, husband of Theresa, of Strasburg, daughter Joni Baldwin, wife of John, Red Lion, and son Kevin Taylor, husband of Melissa, Roswell, Georgia. Darryl is also survived by four grandchildren: Shannon Raper (Wesley), Taylor Baldwin, Ian Taylor and Chloe Taylor as well as great-grandchildren, Emma Raper and Jase Raper. Darryl is also survived by two brothers: Stuart Taylor, husband of Jan, Carlisle, PA and Roger Taylor, husband of Darlene, from Bluffton, South Carolina.
The Taylor's raised their children in Strasburg where Darryl served for 11 years on the Strasburg Planning Commission. During his tenure he was chairperson of the Commission. He also served for four years on the Borough Council. He was on the Boy Scout Committee and a member of the Strasburg Jaycees. Darryl was President of the Xanadu Condominium Association in Ocean City, Maryland, where they co-owned a unit and spent many enjoyable summers hosting their friends and family. Darryl was also a member of the Lamberton Masonic Lodge No. 476 of Lancaster for 18 years.
Patricia and Darryl enjoyed touring England, Hawaii, the New England states and spent many weeks on Hilton Head Island with close friends.
His youngest son Kevin said it best when he wrote: "We are mourning the father who imparted the three of us with the value of hard work, community, respect, and family most of all. A devoted husband of 64 years. Loyal friend and brilliant wordsmith. He loved the water, whether sailing on it, fishing in it or his most favorite, sitting beside it. He loved music and there was always some playing or being talked about."
Of Protestant faith, Darryl left the world a better place and will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. The word that best described him was "classy."
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Masonic Children's Home, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.