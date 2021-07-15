Darryl J. Kiehl, 75, of Ephrata, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. He was born in Lancaster, the son of the late Jacob B. and Mary (Laube) Kiehl. He was the loving husband of Judith A. (Diffenderfer) Kiehl with whom he shared 46 beautiful years of marriage, and he retired as a tow motor driver from Johnson & Johnson Inc, Lititz.
Darryl and his wife were movie buffs and he enjoyed watching NASCAR races, hiking, birdwatching, orchids, gardening, and his Corvette.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife is his beautiful cat, Shadow, two brothers: Donald husband of Cathy Kiehl of Oakview, CA and Douglas husband of Anna Maria Kiehl of Camp Hill, sister-in-law, Byra Kiehl of Hershey and two nieces, Jennifer Bowman (husband Rick), and Jessica Kiehl (husband Geoff Geib). Darryl's third brother, Dennis Kiehl, husband of Byra, passed before him.
Services will be announced at a later date. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
