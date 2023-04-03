Darryl E. Imler, 58 of Leola, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Born in Lancaster, Darryl was the son of Lorraine Stoltzfus Imler of Leola and the late Alfred Imler. Darryl graduated from Conestoga Valley High school. He was employed by Signature Custom Cabinetry in Ephrata. He was previously employed by Heritage Custom Cabinetry in New Holland.
He enjoyed hunting in Bedford County where his father was raised. Darryl enjoyed snowmobiling, NASCAR and football especially the Cowboys. He also enjoyed going to public sales, working in his workshop and spending time with his family and many friends. Darryl was a hard worker and was especially known for helping anyone in need. He was loved by many people.
He is survived by his wife, Jean of 31 years; his son, Andrew; and stepson, Seth; mother, Lorraine Imler; two brothers, Doug (Joan) Imler and Dennis (Mary) Imler; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Imler; grandparents, Eugene and Esther Stoltzfus, and Joseph and Josephine Imler.
The Funeral will be on Thursday April 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. from the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola with viewing there on Wednesday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Thursday. Interment: Trumbauer Memorial Cemetery, Leola. Donations may be made in Darryl's memory to Hospice & Community Care www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org or the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute www.lancastergeneralhealth.org/giving-foundation or the Bareville Fire Company barevillefire.com
The family would like to thank Dr. Joyce Vafeas and Dr. Nandi Ready for their compassionate care that was given to Darryl. Furman's Leola
