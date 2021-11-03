Darren E. Geesey, 46, of Marietta, PA, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was the son of (late) William and Beverly (Perry) Geesey, and the loving companion of Lisa Peters. Darren was a graduate of Elizabethtown High School, class of 1993, and he worked as a project manager for Warfel Construction.
Darren loved spending time outdoors, especially riding his Harley, but also enjoyed biking, kayaking, hunting, and archery. He was known to be a big goofball and a bit of a Star Wars nerd. He was a fan of the Penn State and Philadelphia Eagles football teams and enjoyed watching stand-up comedy. Above all, Darren was very compassionate, kind, and considerate. He would do absolutely anything for his family, whom he loved beyond words.
In addition to his mother, Darren is survived by his daughter, Alyssa Garber, of Athens, GA; his son, Bryce Geesey, of Elizabethtown, PA; his brothers, Chris J. Geesey, husband of Gwen L., of Bainbridge, PA; David P. Geesey, husband of Danielle, of Elizabethtown, PA; nieces, Kristin T. and Ashley M. Geesey; and nephews, Gavin and Jack Geesey. He was preceded in death by his father, William Geesey.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 4th, 2021 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. There will be a one-hour visitation prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Darren’s memory to the Sebastian Foundation at 121 Ridgewood Court, Columbia, PA 17512 would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville