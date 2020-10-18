Darrell R. Douglas 6/28/1930 – 10/2/2020

Darrell was born in St. Paul, MN, and was the son the late Everett and Jean (Hoggarth) Douglas. He grew up in Saint Paul, MN, and attended schools there when he wasn't up at the Lake, seeking Blueberries. He was a Music Professor at Elizabethtown College and held a Doctorate in Music from his alma mater, the University of Southern California. He was the devoted husband of Jane (nee Miler), who passed away on March 7, 2020. Darrell visited Jane every day for the last three years of her life at the Alzheimer's skilled care facility where she resided. He would feed her, take her to Chapel and around the building to see the sights.
As a Professor, we often heard stories about his talented students and very funny classroom antics. He was an avid hunter with his friends Wayne Selcher and Jim McVoy, and a certified gear-head who was still tooling around in his Corvette (6spd!) in August of this year.
Darrell was a strong believer in the rights of all people and was the NAACP faculty advisor at Univ. of Wisconsin, Parkside, in Kenosha. He had the privilege of meeting Dr. King in 1967 and spending time with him.
Darrell is survived by his children, Stephen (Elaine), Mechanicsburg, PA, Elizabeth Updegraff (Stephen), St. Petersburg, FL, and James (Danelle), Corvallis, OR, and ten grandchildren.Oc He was preceded in death by his daughter, Anne Douglas-Minnich (Keith), Reading, PA.
His Music Theory students at the U of W summed it up best.
To Darrell Douglas
So Tried and True
With Parallel Fifths
and Octaves Too!
(3:30 Music Theory Class)
Due to Covid the funeral service has been postponed until Summer 2021. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com