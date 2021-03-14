Darrell M. Shelly, 90, of Lititz, husband of Betty A. (Wike) Shelly, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Kadima Rehab & Nursing Home.
A Memorial Service will take place at 2 PM, Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Lititz United Methodist Church, 201 Market St., Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 1 PM to 2 PM at the church. Interment will follow in the church's Memorial Garden. COVID 19 protocol will be strictly followed.
