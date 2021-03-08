Darrell M. Shelly, 90, of Lititz, passed away at Kadima Rehab & Nursing Home, Lititz, Thursday, March 4, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Elam and Elva (Metzler) Shelly. Darrell was the loving husband of Betty A. Shelly. Growing up on Front Street, Darrell was a lifelong resident of Lititz, where he and his father built Darrell's home, complete with furnishings and sandstone fireplace, on New Street.
A 1948 graduate of Lititz High School, Darrell went on to serve in the U.S. Navy from 1949 to 1950 on the USS Missouri Battleship. Following his honorable discharge, he worked as a cabinet maker for Hershey-Leaman Co. Darrell also worked as a pattern maker for Fuller Co. and Buck Iron. In his retirement years he also worked for the Manheim Auto Auction.
Since the 1960's Darrell has been a member of the Lititz United Methodist Church. He enjoyed spending his free time hunting, fishing, and bowling, and loved to travel across country, enjoying the beautiful scenery, and visiting with family. He was a member of Hemlock Archery and was also a Civil War and World War II History buff.
In addition to his wife, Darrell is survived by two children: Jeanne Shelly, of Lititz and Steven C. Shelly, of Kuna, ID; four grandchildren: Erika, Courtney, Kaitlyn, and Jake, all of Kuna, ID; two siblings: Gordon Shelly, of Lititz and Barry Shelly, of Ephrata; and nieces and nephews: Terry Mendola, wife of Patrick, of SC, Jodi Sandburg, of Florida, Keith Shelly, husband of Ana Marie, of Florida, and Jeff Shelly, husband of Christina, of California. Darrell was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Shelly.
A Memorial Service for Darrell will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions in Darrell's memory may be made to the National Park Foundation at give.nationalparks.org or to the Defenders of Wildlife at defenders.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com.